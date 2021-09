On this episode of the WholeHog Football Podcast, Matt Jones, Clay Henry and Scottie Bordelon give their thoughts on the Razorbacks' 40-21 win over the Longhorns, including who and what stood out most and the gameday atmosphere in Razorback Stadium.

They also discuss Arkansas jumping into the Associated Press Top 25, if a letdown is a possibility against Georgia Southern this weekend and the highlights from Sam Pittman's press conference on Monday.

