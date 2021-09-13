Police charge man

in burglary attempt

Little Rock Police arrested a man early Sunday, accusing him of trying to break into an apartment at Colonial Parc on Baseline Road.

Marcus Lamont Small, 37, of Little Rock was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on charges of attempted residential burglary, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, according to the arrest report.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

The two apartment residents and another witness told police that Small broke out the front window and unlocked the apartment door, according to the report.

Small was held at Pulaski County jail Sunday night.