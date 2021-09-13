Registration open for Master Gardeners online training

Have you ever wanted to gain the knowledge necessary to become a Master Gardener? Now is your chance.

Registration is open for the 2021 Jefferson County Master Gardeners online training program.

The first step to becoming a Master Gardener is to complete the 40 hours of basic Master Gardeners training. This year, the training course will be online starting Oct. 15. The deadline to register is Sept. 30.

This virtual training is self-paced and participants will have until Dec. 15 to complete the course, according to a news release.

The Master Gardener program is coordinated through the University of Arkansas Extension Service in more than 50 Arkansas counties.

Jefferson County's New Master Gardeners' program will include 40 hours of basic training on various horticultural topics including landscaping, lawns, fruit trees, bushes and vines, vegetable and flower gardening, alternative gardening methods, soil treatment, insect, pest, fungus and herb controls.

A Master Gardener is a person who enjoys the rewards of gardening and sharing that knowledge and expertise to better their community through volunteer service. After completing the basic training, the Master Gardener continues to learn new information and new skills by participating in the various Master Gardener programs and projects offered by the Jefferson County Master Gardeners, according to the release.

To request a Master Gardener application or for details, people may call the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service at (870) 534-1033 or email Kurt Beaty, Jefferson County extension agent, at kbeaty@uada.edu.

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service is part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture which offers all its Extension and Research programs and services to all eligible persons without discrimination.