SOCCER

Arkansas earns victory

The University of Arkansas women's soccer team picked up a 6-0 victory over Lamar on Sunday in the UTSA Invitational in San Antonio.

Taylor Malham, Anna Podojil, Reagan Swindall, Sophia Aragon and Van Fitch scored in the first half to help give the Razorbacks (4-2) a 5-0 lead. Fitch posted her second goal of the match in the second half.

Hannah Warner recorded two saves for Arkansas.

ASU defeats UCA

Emma Riley scored her first career goal and Megan McClure secured her 25th career shutout as the Arkansas State University women's soccer team defeated the University of Central Arkansas 1-0 on Sunday in Conway.

Riley scored in the 77th minute to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead.

Raegan Beeding finished with 5 saves for UCA.

GOLF

UCA's Moreno tied for second

University of Central Arkansas sophomore Camila Moreno is tied for second place after the first day of the Golfweek Fall Challenge on Sunday at the Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawley's Island, S.C.

Moreno, from Bogota, Columbia, shot an opening-round 69 and is tied for second place. Moreno had six birdies on the day, including three of her final four holes. UCA sits in sixth place with a 292. Campbell leads the 20-team field at 280, followed by Jacksonville State (285), Lipscomb (286), Stetson (290) and Wofford (291).

Sophomore Pim-orn Thitisup is tied for 13th after shooting a 1-over 72. Junior Elin Kumlin is tied for 43rd with a 4-over 75, while junior Tania Nunez and junior Karley Wittington are tied for 52nd with 5-over 76s.

The second and third rounds will be played today and Tuesday.

Bears competing in Louisiana

Spencer Jenkins of Central Arkansas is tied for 41st place after the opening round of the Louisiana Tech Jim Rivers Intercollegiate on Sunday at Squire Creek in Choudrant, La.

Jenkins shot a 1-over 73 on Sunday to lead the Bears. Sophomore Sam Long shot a 4-over 76 and is tied for 73rd place, while sophomore Blaine Calhoon of Cabot shot a 78 and is tied for 93rd. Senior Trey Depriest of Lake City shot a 79 and junior Josh Turnock had a 81.

Davis Irving, playing as an individual, shot an 83.

As a team, UCA shot and 18-over 306. Houston leads the field at 284.

FOOTBALL

Hendrix drops opener

In its season opener Saturday, Hendrix College lost to Wisconsin-River Falls 49-33 at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium in Conway.

Jacob Wood completed 23 of 42 passes for 272 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for the Warriors.

Chris Childress caught 9 passes for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns. Christian Gadison also caught a touchdown pass for Hendrix.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services