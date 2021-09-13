Super Quiz: Classic Films

A tornado carries a young girl and her dog to a magical land.

In a mansion called Xanadu, an elderly man's final word is, "Rosebud."

A gathering at the family plantation, Tara, is interrupted by news of a declaration of war.

Rick Blaine's former lover Ilsa enters his nightclub accompanied by her husband, Victor Laszlo.

Mrs. Robinson seduces the young Benjamin Braddock, who falls in love with her daughter.

After stealing money, Marion Crane hides out at a motel, where she is stabbed to death.

Maria is sent to a villa, where she becomes the governess of seven children.

At a bus stop, a man recounts his life story to strangers who sit next to him on a bench.