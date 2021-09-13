3rd GOP candidate announces run for Arkansas Secretary of State

A third Republican candidate is in the race for Arkansas Secretary of State.

Eddie Joe Williams, a former state senator from Cabot, announced his candidacy Monday morning.

“My commitment to you, the voter, is to make sure our elections are fair, honest and always transparent. I promise when you walk into the Capitol, you will be greeted with a warm and welcoming smile, because we will be working for you, the owner of the Capitol,” Williams said in a news release.

The incumbent, John Thurston, and Mark Lowery, a state representative from Maumelle, are seeking the Republican nomination for the position as well. Democrat Josh Price is also running for the office.

Williams held a position in former President Donald Trump’s administration where he represented the White House on energy issues for 16 states, including Arkansas, according to the release. He also served on a transformation team formed by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson to reduce the size of state agencies.

Read Tuesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the full story.