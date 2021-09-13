Troopers: Avoca motorcyclist dies in rural Carroll County crash

An Avoca man was killed in a motorcycle crash in rural Carroll County on Sunday, troopers said.

Wesley L. Matthews, 51, was driving a 2005 Victory Vegas east on U.S. 62 around 3:37 a.m. at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The vehicle lost control and left the road on the south side, troopers said.

Matthews was separated from the bike, into a ravine, killing him as a result, according to the report.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 435 people were killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.