UAM falls to Oklahoma Baptist

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The University of Arkansas at Monticello football team struggled to handle the Oklahoma Baptist University offense in the Boll Weevils’ first road game of the season Saturday.

The Weevils fell behind 35-0 at halftime and were unable to recover, falling 45-20 to the Bison.

The Weevils (1-1) took their opening drive right down the field into the red zone, but eventually stalled out coming up a yard short on converting on fourth down.

UAM had difficulty slowing down the Bison offense in the first quarter as OBU marched down the field with a long touchdown pass to get on the scoreboard first, 7-0.

After a short drive by the offense, the UAM defense was back on the field again. The Weevils surrendered another touchdown leaving the deficit to extend to 14-0.

A costly fumble by the Weevils allowed the Bison (1-1) to scoop and score, and UAM quickly found itself down 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began and ended with scores by the Bison as the Weevils went to the locker room trailing 35-0.

The Weevil offense got on the board midway through the third quarter on a 69-yard touchdown pass from Demilon Brown to C.J. Parham.

The Weevils put the ball in the end zone again with under two minutes in the quarter when Brown took a quarterback keeper 5 yards for the score cutting the deficit to 35-14.

The Bison responded against the Weevil defense in the fourth, however, on the fourth touchdown pass of the contest for Preston Haire.

OBU added just three more points in the quarter with a 36-yard field goal before UAM tacked on the final points on the second rushing touchdown of the evening for Brown from 4 yards out.

Brown carried the load for the UAM offense, posting 398 yards of total offense (349 passing and 49 rushing) and accounting for all three touchdowns (one passing). His favorite target was Par-ham, who finished with eight catches for 156 yards and a score.

Defensively, Chris Blair and Tahji Gilbert led the Weevils in tackles with six each. Michael McCorvey collected his first interception of the season.

The Weevils will be back at Willis “Convoy” Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium to take on Henderson State at 6 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 18).