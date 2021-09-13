Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Aug. 30

Harps Deli-Bakery

1951 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two food employees are wearing finger rings that are not plain bands. Some dust/flour is accumulating on ceiling and walls in food preparation area. Several light bulbs lack replacement in walk-in refrigerator. Minimum light intensity is required in designated areas.

Harps Food Store

1951 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Manager lacks food safety certification through an accredited program.

McDonald's

1985 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice has accumulated on two boxes of stored food in walk-in freezer and the floor area below. Ice buildup on surfaces shall be minimized.

Qdoba Mexican Eats

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 110, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Taqueria Leo's

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Original containers of mayonnaise are used to store other food. Fry chips are stored in a cardboard box. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained. Retail food permit expired 07/31/2021.

Typhoon

2612 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Pan of raw pork stored over a container of shredded carrots and a container of cilantro.

Noncritical violations: Food debris and residue on spice containers, containers of MSGS and other items in the kitchen and on equipment such as the prep table refrigerator door, microwave, etc. Prep table two has a leak and should be repaired or replaced.

Aug. 31

Erica's Restaurant

243 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips.

Family Shop

4772 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: There are flies in food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: Test strips not available. Surfaces interior of prep table and surfaces interior of warmer equipment are dirty with food debris accumulation. Interior of freezer used to store packaged ice cream has accumulation of ice (ice has dead insects). Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Harps Deli-Bakery

1780 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One deli food employee is wearing a bracelet.

Rymolene's Pies

955 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cauliflower, strawberries and lemons were molded in the refrigerator. Turkey temping at 56 degrees in the refrigerator and should be maintained at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Boxes of canned food stored on the floor. Permit was not posted.

St. Joseph's Catholic School

1722 N. Starr Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food safety manager certification has not been attained through an accredited program.

TJ's Sandwich Shop

2992 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Using time as a public health control. Grilled chicken for salads lacks discard time marking.

Noncritical violations: One food employee lacks a hair restraint for his head. Two wet wiping cloth storage containers for sanitizing are stored on the floor. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

Sept. 1

El Rio Food Market

300 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wiping cloths used to clean table in food preparation area left on the table. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Happy Day Care

214 Rheas Mill Road, Farmington

Critical violations: Employee cutting lettuce with bare hand contact.

Noncritical violations: None

Kentucky Fried Chicken

1882 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks thermometer inside the walk-in cooler. Dead bugs observed in dry storage area. A dripping of liquid from the CO2 filters in the dry storage area. Posted permit expired on July 31, 2021.

Sept. 2

Barnes & Noble Booksellers

4144 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Mel's Diner

109 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Sliced cheese at 44 degrees in the prep table.

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Olive Garden

3616 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee is wearing gloves; he touches several different surfaces in food preparation area and then he touched ready-to-eat food (prep-cook pasta). One spray bottle with chemical product does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Knife has a food debris, food preparation area, knives container.

Three Dogs Catering Head Start

260 Victory Lane, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit has expired 08/2021.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 30 -- Tots Landing Child Care Center, 2129 N. Center St., Fayetteville

Aug. 31 -- Children's World, 206 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale; Sushiboi, 1780 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville; Sweet Scoops, 68 E. Main St., Farmington

Sept. 1 -- Bob Folsom Elementary School, 230 S. Grace Lane, Farmington

Sept. 2 -- Lisa Wood Day Care, 10888 Otter Road, Prairie Grove

Sept. 3 -- Springdale Senior Activity and Wellness Center, 203 Park St., Springdale; West Fork Elementary School, 245 School Ave., West Fork; West Fork High School, 287 School Ave., West Fork; West Fork Middle School, 1 School Ave., West Fork