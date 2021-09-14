4th Ward to host neighborhood group

The Neighborhood Watch Groups will meet in the 4th Ward at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2101 W. Reeker Ave. Topics will include public safety, crime reduction and survey results.

Masks will be required. Temperatures will be checked at the door and social distancing will be enforced for safety.

The meeting is in partnership with United Citizens of Pine Bluff and the community is invited to attend.

Center sets free cancer screenings

Arkansas Urology, 1801 W. 40th Ave., is offering free prostate cancer screenings for men 40 and older from 4-7 p.m. today. The effort is in honor of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The agency is ensuring proper covid-19 precautions are in place for the event, according to a news release.

Prostate cancer is diagnosed every two minutes in the U.S. and is the most common cancer among American men. Screening and early detection of prostate cancer can greatly increase a man's chance of survival, according to the release.

Arkansas Urology is offering the free screenings to men in central Arkansas at their Pine Bluff campus. Details: arkansasurology.com or (501) 320-9122.