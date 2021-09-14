Sections
Arkansas golfer Matthews sets NCAA record in tournament win

by Tom Murphy | Today at 2:00 p.m.
Arkansas golfer Brooke Matthews tees off on the ninth hole during the final round of the Arkansas State Golf Association's Women's Stroke Play Championship on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock.

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas golfer Brooke Matthews loves fall openers.

Matthews won her second season-opening event in a row, this time in record-setting fashion Tuesday at the Cougar Classic hosted by the College of Charleston in Hanahan, S.C.

The redshirt senior from Rogers capped a dominating performance with a final-round 64 to fire an NCAA record 25-under par at the 54-hole event.

Matthews beat North Carolina’s Krista Junkkari by 12 strokes and helped the Razorbacks hold off Baylor and capture the tournament played on the par-72 course at the Yeamans Hall Club.

Matthews took control with rounds of 63 and 64 on Monday on the 6,301-yard layout. She is now the NCAA record holder by six shots for a three-round tournament.

The previous NCAA record for a 54-hole tournament was held by Ohio State’s Jaclyn Lee, who shot a 19-under 197 at the Westbrook Spring Invitational on Feb. 25-26, 2018.

Matthews also won the inaugural Blessings Collegiate Invitational in the season opener last October at Blessings Golf Club in Johnson.

Arkansas junior Julia Gregg shot a 68 on Tuesday and carded a 6-under 210 to tie for sixth, 19 shots behind Matthews’ sizzling 191. Sophomore Kajal Mistry tied for 19th at 1-under 215.

