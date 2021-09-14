Arkansas golfer Matthews sets NCAA record in tournament win

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas golfer Brooke Matthews loves fall openers.

Matthews won her second season-opening event in a row, this time in record-setting fashion Tuesday at the Cougar Classic hosted by the College of Charleston in Hanahan, S.C.

The redshirt senior from Rogers capped a dominating performance with a final-round 64 to fire an NCAA record 25-under par at the 54-hole event.

Matthews beat North Carolina’s Krista Junkkari by 12 strokes and helped the Razorbacks hold off Baylor and capture the tournament played on the par-72 course at the Yeamans Hall Club.

Matthews took control with rounds of 63 and 64 on Monday on the 6,301-yard layout. She is now the NCAA record holder by six shots for a three-round tournament.

The previous NCAA record for a 54-hole tournament was held by Ohio State’s Jaclyn Lee, who shot a 19-under 197 at the Westbrook Spring Invitational on Feb. 25-26, 2018.

Matthews also won the inaugural Blessings Collegiate Invitational in the season opener last October at Blessings Golf Club in Johnson.

Arkansas junior Julia Gregg shot a 68 on Tuesday and carded a 6-under 210 to tie for sixth, 19 shots behind Matthews’ sizzling 191. Sophomore Kajal Mistry tied for 19th at 1-under 215.