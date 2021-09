Calendar 9-14-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

4th Ward to host

neighborhood meeting

The Neighborhood Watch Groups will meet in the 4th Ward at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2101 W. Reeker Ave. Topics will include public safety, crime reduction and survey results. Masks will be required. Temperatures will be checked at the door and social distancing will be enforced for safety. The meeting is in partnership with United Citizens of Pine Bluff and the community is invited to attend.

Center slates free prostate cancer screenings today

Arkansas Urology, 1801 W. 40th Ave., is offering free prostate cancer screenings for men 40 and older from 4-7 p.m. today. The effort is in honor of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The agency is ensuring proper covid-19 precautions are in place for the event, according to a news release. Screening and early detection of prostate cancer can greatly increase a man's chance of survival, according to the release. Arkansas Urology is offering the free screenings to men in central Arkansas at their Pine Bluff campus. Details: arkansasurology.com or (501) 320-9122.

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away 200 food boxes in a drive-thru setting Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. until all boxes are gone. Each box will also contain covid-19 information and supplies, according to a news release.

UAPB AM&N Alumni set conference call

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) AM&N Alumni - Pine Bluff Jefferson County Chapter will meet via conference call at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. The agenda will include reports by standing committees and proposed activities for fall 2021. All members and prospective members are encouraged to participate, according to a news release. To participate, dial (978) 990-5000 and use participant access code: 803130# Details: Hazell Reed, Ph.D., chapter president, at pbjc.uapb.alumni@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Civic panel sets special meeting

The Pine Bluff Civic Auditorium Complex Commission (CACC) will hold a special called meeting at 11 a.m. Sept. 15 by conference call, according to a news release. Participants who want to join the call should contact the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or email Teresa Rash at tlrash@pinebluff.com.

Procurement topic

of Generator session

The Generator, 435 S. Main St., program of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a workshop on Selling to the State of Arkansas from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Participants will learn about state procurement regulations and procedures for submitting bids. Seats are limited due to covid-19. Details: Liz Russsell of the Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center (AR PTAC) at erussell@uada.edu. Russell will also be available at The Generator on the third Tuesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Sept. 16

Master Gardeners host

garden tours

The Jefferson County Master Gardeners will host three tours of their demonstration garden Sept. 16 at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 500 Idaho St. Tours will be given at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., according to a news release. Participants will tour the herb, butterfly, and vegetable garden as well as the recently built greenhouse that was constructed by the Master Gardeners. Masks and social distancing, along with guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will be in place. Details: Kurt Beaty, county extension agent at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033 or email kbeaty@uada.edu.

MECA Board meeting set

The Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association (MECA) Board will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 in the Jefferson County (Emergency Operations Center) EOC at the courthouse. Details: Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, (870) 541-5470.

Retired teachers to meet virtually

The Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association will host monthly Zoom meetings until further notice. Members will receive Zoom information prior to the scheduled Sept. 16 meeting,, according to a news release. Details: Lura Campbell, (870) 247-4734.

Friday, Sept. 17

Courthouse to host flu clinic

Jefferson County Courthouse will hold a flu vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17. Walgreens is partnering with Jefferson County to host the clinic. This event is open to the public and county employees, according to a news release.

Deadline set for UAPB

tobacco grant applications

The Minority Research Center on Tobacco & Addictions (MRC) at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is accepting applications to award four grants up to $9,999 to cover the cost of research. The deadline to apply is Sept. 17. MRC is offering grants that support researchers who are engaged in evidence-linked research that directly contributes to the elimination of smoking and tobacco use among minority populations, according to a news release. For applications or details, contact Earnette Sullivan, program manager, at sullivane@uapb.edu or (870) 730-1137.

Voices for Children sets golf tournament

The 17th annual Voices for Children Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 17 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and tee off at 12:30 p.m., according to a news release.The tournament is $400 per team or sponsorships of $2,500 for platinum, $1,000 for gold, $500 for silver and $150 for hole sponsor. All proceeds will help Voices for Children continue to provide Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for every foster child in Jefferson and Lincoln counties. Details: Voices of Children, (870) 536-5922 or vfc@vfcadvocates.org.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 17

'The Miracle Worker' at ASC open Sept. 17-19

Tickets are on sale for the Arts & Science Center's production of "The Miracle Worker." Kayla Ernest will direct the inaugural production for the center's Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Performances are 7 p.m. Sept. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sept. 19. Anna Grace Bailey of Monticello and Lily Jennings of Rison star as Anne Sullivan and Helen Keller. "'The Miracle Worker,' written by William Gibson, dramatizes the classic true story and life of Anne Sullivan and her student Helen Keller. Tickets are $13 for center members and seniors, $18 for non-members and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased at asc701.org or by calling (870) 536-3375.

Saturday, Sept. 18

John H. Johnson Museum hosts event

The John H. Johnson Museum and Educational Center at Arkansas City will be open for tours from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 18 as part of Smithsonian magazine's 17th annual Museum Day. Admission is free. A native of Arkansas City, the late John H. Johnson was the founder, chairman, chief executive officer and publisher of Ebony and Jet magazines and Johnson Publishing Co. Friends of John H. Johnson Museum will open the site during Museum Day, a national celebration where museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution's Washington, D.C.-based museums, according to a news release. Details: www.johnhjohnsonmuseum.org and Smithsonianmag.com/MuseumDay.

Tinkerfest 2021 set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is partnering with local organizations to provide Tinkerfest, from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 18. The event will feature learning powered by exploration, creativity and discovery through tinkering. Representatives from the Delta Rivers Nature Center will bring animal friends and Novel Ts owners and Tour De Bluff creators Sandra and Kenny Fisher will set up a bike-shop stand. This program is free and open to the public. Details: Shakeelah Rahmaan, ASC public programs coordinator, at srahmaan@asc701.org.

Thursday, Sept. 23

United Way to kick off

campaign

The United Way of Southeast Arkansas will kick off its fund-raising campaign at noon Sept. 23 in the ballroom of the Pine Bluff Country Club. The announcement will be made during a combined meeting with the Rotary Club of Pine Bluff, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. United Way will also hold its Day of Caring beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 24.

Beginning Thursday,

Sept. 23

Chamber offers candidate course

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber, in association with Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a Candidate Development Institute (CDI), according to the Chamber newsletter. CDI offers training in the basics of organizing and implementing a campaign for public office. The six-course program will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting Sept. 23, at the Chamber, 510 Main St. The course costs $100. Applications are available at the Chamber and must be returned with registration fee by Sept. 15. Details: Ulanda Arnett, Chamber director, (870) 535-0110 or ulanda@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Friday, Sept. 24

Stormwater program seeks artists

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office and the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program is seeking artists to paint storm drain murals in Pine Bluff and White Hall. The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 24, according to a news release. The main idea with the storm drains murals is that observers will stop to think about where water flows after it enters the storm drain, according to spokesman Kevin Harris. All painting supplies will be provided to the artist by the stormwater education program. For details or to receive an application packet, artists may contact Kevin Harris at the extension office at 870-534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 24

Grand Prairie arts festival seeks entries

The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts will accept entries in the Visual Art Competition for adults and children at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. This professional juried competition will celebrate its 67th year this fall, according to the Grand Prairie Arts Council. The arts center will receive entries Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The artists' reception/open house will be held Oct. 5 from 5-6:30 p.m. The exhibit will be open Oct. 1-28. Entries may be picked up Oct. 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the news release. Artists may register their works online and see guidelines and other information at www.grandprairiearts.com.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Public Lands Day cleanup set near Dumas

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District field office at Arkansas Post will host a park cleanup day at the Jardis Point Day Use Area near Dumas from 8 a.m. until noon Sept. 25. A complimentary lunch will be provided. The event is organized as part of National Public Lands Day, a nationwide cleanup effort that unites thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands, according to a news release. Interested volunteers will help USACE personnel refurbish the picnic areas and collect litter from around the park. Details: Arkansas Post field office, (870) 548-2291 or ceswl-pa@usace.army.mil.

ASC sets Teen Minecraft Lampworking Workshop

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will provide youth 12-17 an opportunity to work with glassmith Olivia Valentine in a Minecraft lampworking workshop at The ARTSpace on Main from 1–4 p.m. Sept. 25. This technique is a type of glasswork using a torch to melt glass. The registration fee is $55 for center members and $65 for non-members. Materials fee is $25. To register, visit asc701.org/youth-classes.

Through Sunday Sept. 26

UAPB, Beyonce and JAY-Z scholarship available

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is among Historically Black Colleges and Universities to receive the About Love Scholarship. In partnership with Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé and JAY-Z's philanthropic initiatives -- BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation -- launched the scholarship. The scholarship application period opened Sept. 10 and closes at 10:59 p.m. Sept. 26. Students must meet eligibility requirements and apply at https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=SAihSEDHOE2CgHwdCvICQsnH29y2nutGlQw2MLAcEX1URUZJR1ZKTjlFM1JJWlMzUFBYOFBXNlVHTS4u.

Beginning Sunday, Sept. 26

'Razzle Dazzle: The Show Must Go On' auditions set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host auditions for "Razzle Dazzle: The Show Must Go On," Sept. 26-28. This is the center's biennial variety show fundraiser, according to a news release. People 16 and older will have the opportunity to show their talents with a collection of well-known Broadway and mainstream hits. Proceeds benefit the center's youth theater programming. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater in ASC's main building. Those wishing to audition must be available for all performances. Details: asc701.org.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Parks and Recreation set listening forum

The Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department will host a listening forum from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The department will gather feedback from the public on how to improve city parks and recreational facilities, according to a news release. The listening panel will include members of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, city council, and the mayor. Residents are invited to attend and share the type of parks, youth initiatives, sports programs, fun activities, and green spaces they would like to see in Pine Bluff.

Master Gardeners training registration ends

Registration is open for the 2021 Jefferson County Master Gardeners Online Training Program. The first step to becoming a Master Gardener is to complete the 40 hours Basic Master Gardeners Training. This year the training course will be online starting Oct. 15. The deadline to register is Sept. 30. This virtual training is self-paced and participants will have until Dec. 15 to complete the course, according to a news release. To request a Master Gardener application or for details, people may call the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service at (870) 534-1033 or email Kurt Beaty, Jefferson County extension agent, at kbeaty@uada.edu.

Deadline set for Delta

Leadership Institute forms

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) opened the application period for the 2022 Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy. Those interested can apply through Sept. 30 at dra.gov/leadership. DLI is an extensive, nine-month executive leadership program that brings together public, private, and nonprofit sector leaders from the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions. The 2022 Executive Academy class will include approximately 30 fellows from each of the eight DRA states, according to an Aug. 5 news release. Details: Delta Regional Authority, (662) 624-8600 or https://dra.gov/.

Through Friday, Oct. 1

Wildland Fire Suppression forms available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for Wildland Fire Suppression Kits through Oct. 1. Eighty-five kits will be awarded to rural volunteer fire departments, according to a news release. Applications should be submitted to a district forester. The application is available at https://www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Application.pdf. Details: Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.Mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov or (501) 679-3183 or www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/rural-fire-protection-program/.

Saturday, Oct. 2

ASC sets Beginner's Adult Lampworking Workshop

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host glassmith Olivia Valentine in an adult lampworking workshop for those 18 and older at The ARTSpace on Main from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. No experience is necessary. Patrons may learn the beginner stages of utilizing glass and designing miniature sculptures such as leaves, pumpkins and witchs' hats. Adults 21 and older may have complimentary wine or beer. The registration fee is $75 for center members and $100 for nonmembers. Materials fee is $25. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 11

Watson Chapel sets flu

vaccination clinics

Watson Chapel School District will conduct its flu vaccination clinics at the following campuses: Edgewood Elementary School -- Oct. 11 from 8:30-11 a.m.; L.L. Owen Elementary School -- Oct. 11 from 12:30-3:p.m.; Coleman Intermediate School -- Oct. 12 from 8:30-11 a.m.; Watson Chapel Junior High School -- Oct. 12 from 12:30-3 p.m.; and Watson Chapel High School -- Oct. 13 from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

Saturday, Oct. 16

UAPB to host Homecoming 2021

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will celebrate fall Homecoming 2021 on Oct. 16, with a week of festivities culminating in the university's annual parade and football game. UAPB will welcome the return of an in-person homecoming, a longtime favorite among community members, students and alumni, according to a news release. More fall homecoming 2021 details will be released soon, including the full schedule of events with specific times and dates.

Through Saturday, Oct. 16

Rosenzweig Exhibition closes

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host the 2021 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition through Oct. 16. The exhibition is named for Irene Rosenzweig, a noted scholar and teacher. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Deadline set for conservation education grant forms

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission's Division of Rural Services has more than $769,000 to give to Arkansas schools and educators for conservation education programs in the 2021-22 school year, thanks to fines from wildlife violations. The deadline to apply is Oct. 26. Any school or conservation district in Arkansas may apply for these grants, according to the Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Newsletter. Details: visit www.agfc.com/conservationgrants.

Through Wednesday,

Oct. 27

DRA accepting workforce grant applications

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) opened the application cycle for the 2021 Delta Workforce Grant Program (DWP). The program invests federal resources across the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions particularly hard hit by industrial downsizing, business closures, and job losses as a result of the public health and economic crises, according to a news release. To submit a grant application, visit the Delta Workforce Grant Program portal at https://workforce.dra.gov. All applications must be submitted in the portal by Oct. 27.