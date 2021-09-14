Canadian National faces investor heat

OMAHA, Neb. -- A day after being spurned by Kansas City Southern, Canadian National railroad is facing additional pressure from a major investor who wants Canadian National to abandon its effort to buy the U.S. railroad.

The London-based investment firm TCI Fund Management -- which owns about 5% of Canadian National's stock and about 8% of rival Canadian Pacific's shares -- announced Monday that it is calling for a special Canadian National shareholder meeting where it plans to nominate four new directors. TCI has disclosed it thinks Canadian National should overhaul its board, get a new chief executive officer and refocus its efforts on improving its own operations.

"History has shown that with the right leadership railroads can be improved quickly. TCI's independent and highly skilled nominees, if elected, will help lead and guide the selection of a new CEO," said Chris Hohn, TCI founder and managing partner.

TCI has announced that Jim Vena, should be named Canadian National's next CEO. Vena is a former Canadian National executive who also served as Union Pacific's head of operations for several years.

Currently, Canadian National is led by JJ Ruest, who has been president and chief executive since July 2018. Ruest has been with the railroad since 1996.

Canadian National officials did not immediately respond Monday to TCI's call for a special meeting, but the railroad announced Sunday that it would evaluate all of its strategic options after Kansas City Southern picked Canadian Pacific's $31 billion offer over Canadian National's higher bid.

Canadian National had bid $33.6 billion to acquire Kansas City Southern but regulators rejected a key part of its plan last month. Under the terms of its merger agreement with Kansas City Southern, Canadian National still has five business days to respond and possibly sweeten its offer.

But Canadian National's bid became less attractive after the Surface Transportation Board noted last month that it wouldn't be able to use a voting trust to acquire Kansas City Southern and then hold the railroad during the board's lengthy review of the overall deal, which could take 18 months or more.

Benchmark Research analyst Nathan Martin said in a note that he believes Canadian National should bow out of the bidding at this point to concentrate instead on improving its service and growing its business organically. He rates the stock a "hold."

Regulators have approved Canadian Pacific's use of a voting trust as part of its plan to acquire Kansas City Southern because there are fewer competitive concerns about combining Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern and those two are the smallest of the major railroads.