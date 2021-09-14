Marriage Licenses

Edward Crockett, 24, and Ragan Ledbetter, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Makiya Hussey, 22, and Cavarsiac Wright, 23, both of Little Rock.

Carlton Nelson, 53, and Harrison Banks, 52, both of Sherwood.

Jared Stewart, 29, and Cora Alexander, 27, both of Little Rock.

Adrian Howard, 50, and Metadel Zauda, 34, both of Scott.

Benjamin Bailey, 24, and Alexis Rackley, 22, both of Maumelle.

Brandon Merkson, 29, and Savonne Seth, 30, both of Little Rock.

Mary Thomas, 26, and Mitchell Dowden, 26, both of Little Rock.

Michael Weed, 62, and Amy Bearden, 54, both of Little Rock.

Michael Parker, 61, and Ashlee Renfroe, 44, both of Little Rock.

Randy Oczkowski, 25, of Little Rock and Zachary Mooneyhan, 26, of Jacksonville.

Jamal Heard, 22, and Lakeitha Benton, 34, both of Magnolia.

Keny Gurdian Morales, 32, and Erika Caliz Rodriguez, 25, both of Little Rock.

Aubrey Gray, 21, and Miranda Keathley, 26, both of Sherwood.

Shaun Lammey, 39, of Benton and Rachel Lepper, 34, of North Little Rock.

Gage Harris, 36, and Brittany Lowery, 33, both of Maumelle.

Justin Tubbs, 34, and Caitlin Shaughnessy, 28, both of Little Rock.

Tierney James, 34, and Bobby Redmon, 45, both of Little Rock.

Brandon Guess, 39, and Kyla Lawrence, 38, both of Little Rock.

Tyler Davis, 28, of Jacksonville and Crystal Peters, 31, of North Little Rock.

Daria Jacobs, 41, and Walter Archie Jr., 34, both of Little Rock.

Michael Terrell, 42, and Leah Willett, 50, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-2999. Jason Fuller v. Sarah Crone.

21-3010. Jesus Alcala v. Marisa Poe.

21-3011. Trina Johnson v. Reginald Johnson.

21-3013. Leslie Smith v. Stephanie Smith.

21-3015. Michele Snyder v. Kristi Neely.

21-3016. Phyllis Lane v. Robert Lane Jr.

GRANTED

17-3103. Barbara Matus v. Juan Matus.

21-783. Nikita Cook v. William Cook.

21-1130. Porsche Loring v. Kelvin Loring.

21-1404. Jasmin Jones v. Vince Jones.

21-1578. Kelly Uhlig v. Charles Uhlig Jr.

21-1653. Joe Womack III v. Cassandra Womack.