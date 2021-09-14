ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Library's 'Banned Books Writing Contest' submissions have Sept. 22 deadline

Preservation talk

Rachel M. Miller, executive director of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, will discuss the rehabilitation of historic Pine Bluff buildings that now house center projects The ARTSpace on Main and ARTWORKS on Main, 3:30 p.m. today via Zoom Webinar or on Preserve Arkansas' YouTube channel. It's part of Preserve Arkansas' "Women in Preservation" virtual speaker series. "Admission" is free but registration is required; visit tinyurl.com/ffv2edub.

Hendrix film series

Hendrix College's Windgate Museum of Art has put together a film series, "Cinema and the Changing American South," in conjunction with the exhibition, "Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South," on display at Hendrix through Dec. 3.

Ten films will screen in the Hundley-Shell Theater at the college, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway. Admission is free but in keeping with campus pandemic protocols, masks and reservations are required. Panel discussions will follow all screenings.

Gregory Peck played Atticus Finch in the 1962 film version of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” (AP file photo)

The lineup (all screenings at 7 p.m.):

◼️ Sept. 22: "Minari," directed by Lee Isaac Chung (2020)

◼️ Sept. 29: "To Kill a Mockingbird," directed by Robert Mulligan (1962)

◼️ Oct. 13: "Gay Chorus Deep South," documentary directed by David Charles Rodrigues (2019), focusing on the Gay Men's Chorus of San Francisco combating anti-LGBT laws throughout the Bible Belt.

◼️ Oct. 27: "The Night of the Hunter," directed by Charles Laughton (1955)

◼️ Nov. 3: "Thelma & Louise," directed by Ridley Scott (1991)

◼️ Nov. 10: "Mudbound," directed by Dee Rees (2017)

◼️ Nov. 17: "Yum, Yum, Yum! A Taste of the Cajun and Creole Cooking of Louisiana," directed by Les Blank (1990), and "Chef's Table: BBQ: Tootsie Tomanetz," David Gelb, executive producer (2020), with a sampling buffet of Cajun and barbeque dishes at 6 p.m.

◼️ Dec. 1: "Respect Yourself: The Stax Records Story," documentary, directed by Robert Gordon and Morgan Neville (2007)

◼️ Dec. 8: "Hale County This Morning, This Evening," documentary, directed by RaMell Ross (2018).

Call (501) 328-2385 or email donaghy@hendrix.edu.

Acting workshop

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will host a six-week youth acting workshop for students age 7-14, 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Oct. 23 in the University Theatre building at UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The workshop will include instruction in acting, theater-making and teamwork through theater games, improvisation and scene development, culminating in a showcase performance for family and friends. Cost is $275; register at campusce.net/ualr/category/category.aspx (click on "Design, Music, Theatre, and Visual Arts classes"). For more information, email ldsmith11@ualr.edu or cecotton@ualr.edu.

Banned book

"Persepolis" by Marjane Satrapi, an autobiographical coming-of-age graphic novel about growing up in Iran and Austria during and after the Islamic Revolution, is at the center of the Central Arkansas Library System's Banned Books Week, Sept. 26-Oct. 2. The American Library Association reports the book has been challenged for offensive language as well as featuring "graphic depictions."

Among the activities associated with the weeklong observance, the eighth annual "Banned Books Writing Contest" lets writers choose from two writing prompts inspired by the book. Submissions must be 100-500 words, typed and submitted via mail or email through Sept. 22. Participants must be at least 16. The winner will receive $400, with a $100 prize for honorable mention.

The library system will screen, virtually, the 2007 film adaptation of "Persepolis," nominated for an Academy Award for best animated feature, at 6:30 p.m Sept. 28. The writing contest winners will be announced at the same time.

Additional Banned Books Week events will take place at library branches; visit cals.org/banned-books-week, call (501) 918-3098 or email bmooy@cals.org.

Museum grants

Fifteen small history museums, historical societies, historic houses and sites and military museums around the state are receiving Fiscal Year 2022 grants from the Arkansas Heritage division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism to promote education, awareness and enjoyment of Arkansas history, or to support community-based small museums or organizations in research and preservation concerning Arkansas history.

The list:

◼️ Calico Rock Community Foundation Inc. for Calico Rock Museum operating expenses, $2,500

◼️ City of Altus for the City of Altus Heritage House Museum operating expenses, $2,209

◼️ Clark County Historical Museum for operating expenses, $2,305

◼️ Cross County Historical Society for the "Hall of Honor" and display cases for military artifacts, $2,500

◼️ Fort Smith Heritage Foundation for maintenance and upkeep, $2,500

◼️ Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society for microfilm and newsletter paper, $2,493

◼️ Helena Museum of Phillips County for carpet/floor replacement, $2,500

◼️ Hot Spring County Museum for operating expenses, $2,500

◼️ Hot Spring County Historical Society for operating expenses, $2,500

◼️ Howard County Historical Society for operating expenses, $2,500

◼️ Johnson County Historical Society and Heritage Center for heritage conservation projects, $2,500

◼️ Lonoke County Museum for county heritage conservation projects and energy-efficient lighting upgrades, $2,490

◼️ Old Independence Regional Museum for program supplies and utilities, $2,410

◼️ Rector Community Museum Inc. for utilities, $2,500

◼️ Saunders Memorial Museum for sustainability projects, $2,500.

Visit arkansasheritage.com.