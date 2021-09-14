Troopers: Head-on crash in Forrest City kills minor, injures 3

One minor was killed and three were injured in a crash in Forrest City on Saturday night, troopers said.

A 2019 Chevrolet Malibu was headed south on Division Street, north of Ash Avenue, when its driver lost control of the vehicle just after 9:40 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police. The car struck a northbound 1985 Chevrolet truck head-on, the report states

The Malibu’s driver, a minor, was killed as a result of the crash, troopers said.

The driver of the truck, who was a 42-year-old Forrest City man, and two minors who were in the Malibu were also injured in the crash, troopers said.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 437 people have been killed in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.