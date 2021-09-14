Gunfire in LR kills 1 person, injures 1

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Monday afternoon at 2100 Rebsamen Park Road.

Officers and detectives responded to a shooting in progress call at 3:21 p.m. at the PROSPER Riverdale Apartments address, according to the Little Rock Police Department dispatch log. When they arrived, they found two shooting victims, the department disclosed on Twitter.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Police did not release any information on the identities of the victims, the nature of the shootings or the condition of the wounded person. Department spokesperson Mark Edwards said no further information was available.