Happy birthday (Sept. 14): Your cosmic birthday present is a keen awareness of what is good for you. Because of this, you will be sharpened by your work, grounded by your own sweat and effort and calmed by your worship. You'll receive kindness, and even devotion, from the one whose attention means the most to you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your social skills are on point. Your casual interactions will bring just the information and connection you want. Your success secret is to keep your heart light and your conversations brief.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You might be surprised at the difference you make doing regular old things. Just showing up consistently to your various routines makes the world go around with better vibes than it would have without you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): People are more fragile than they look. It's a paradox: Most need tenderness, and so few are strong enough to consistently give it to others. Deal delicately today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You assume a high level of responsibility. At first, it may be more than you can handle, but like a hermit crab with a brand new shell, you'll quickly grow into the position.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Though you'd gladly sacrifice for your loved ones, help can sometimes be a hindrance. Step back and make room for a person to find strength. Good boundaries bring the best possible outcome for all.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Just because you like a person doesn't mean you want to do everything together. You'll make subtle assertions of your autonomy so as not to hurt anyone's feelings.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll meet new people. Context will matter enormously, especially how you are introduced and by whom. Put thought into this and visualize the way you want it to go.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Deciding isn't the hard part. Doing isn't that hard either once you're in motion. Most of the challenge is in that first step. Initiative takes energy, courage and, in today's case, the help of a friend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's distance between you and some of the people you love, but take heart. When you do connect, things like miles and years will be mere trivialities of the universe.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your parent's philosophy is not like yours, and the next generation sees it differently, too. It's useful what you learn by extending your intellect to realms you don't agree with.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The things people say will affect you, but not quite as much as what flies from your own lips, which will somehow be a complete surprise. The subconscious can be unpredictable at times.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The one who has your heart also has your schedule. There's a nervy intensity in play here. You may privately grapple with a sense of boundaries. No one likes to feel controlled, even by their favorite people.

MARTIAN PASSIVITY

Mars entering Libra is the war god sitting down for peace talks with the United Nations. Because of the political nature of Libra, this transit can also signal a shift in the nature of the fight; a kind of cosmic cold war. Conflict may dissipate, resolve or change into forms more covert, such as espionage and economy. Don’t get too comfortable.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I am perplexed. She was born Feb. 14, 1984, and I Aug. 22, 1984. There have been so many breaches of trust. I have tried to forgive and forget. I see the potential for the healing power of love here but am holding back for fear that, if we did make it together somehow, it would go terribly bad for us in the future. Should I persevere?”

A: Oh, Lion, you know it’s impossible to hold back your heart. You’re the sign that courageously lets love in again and again. Remember the Cowardly Lion in “The Wizard of Oz”? He went to Oz to get courage and was awarded a medal for it in the end akin to a purple heart. Work through your fear to find your heart. From what I understand about fear, it can’t successfully occupy the same heart space as love; it’s some kind of metaphysical law. People who anticipate future betrayals often try to control the relationship and end up damaging it. So break up if you’re truly feeling ominous about this. But if you’re going to try again, put 100% of yourself on the line with your Aquarius. Whether you end up together or not, you’ll know you gave it your all.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Today, we celebrate and mourn the late soul singer Amy Winehouse. She was born to an earthy Virgo sun and a moon in experimental, outspoken and worldly Sagittarius. Venus and Mars conjunct in Leo tell the story of someone who spun gold out of attention and art out of pain. Moon square Mercury is the stuff of beauty and blues.