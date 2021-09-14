In California election, recall question takes priority

WASHINGTON -- California voters are being asked to weigh in on two questions in today's recall election for Gov. Gavin Newsom. But it's possible The Associated Press will only declare the winner in one of the races.

Here's a look at how the AP plans to handle the calls in an election with some unusual mechanics.

Forty-six candidates are on the ballot to replace Newsom, but it won't matter who comes in first unless the effort to remove the first-term Democrat succeeds.

California voters are being asked these two questions: Should Newsom be removed from office, and who should replace him? If a majority votes yes on Newsom's removal, then the candidate who gets the most votes on the second question would become governor for the final year of Newsom's term.

But if the recall fails, then the question of who would replace him would be irrelevant.

That's why the AP will only declare a winner among the replacement candidates if the vote to recall Newsom is successful.

The top vote-getter on the replacement ballot could become obvious before the outcome of the recall vote is decided. Talk radio host Larry Elder, a Republican, is polling well ahead of the other 45 candidates. The AP will report on the status of the replacement election in its news coverage but will not declare a winner unless Newsom is recalled.

Winners are declared only when the AP is fully confident a race has been won -- defined most simply as the point when the number of remaining votes do not provide a path to victory for a trailing candidate.

Before elections, AP analysts study county-by-county election results for past races, vote-counting procedures, recount requirements and changes to state election laws, relying on information from the AP's election research group.

On election night, they study the incoming vote and are in constant contact with the AP's vote count team, in search of the latest information about what's been counted so far and how many ballots may still be left to count.

If the races are close, then it could take a while to determine the winners.

California historically takes weeks to count all the votes in statewide elections. In 2020, when nearly 18 million people cast ballots, a third of the votes in the presidential election were counted after Election Day. Two years earlier, more than 40% were counted after Election Day.

After the polls close, the first results released by most counties in California include the mail-in ballots and early-in person votes that officials were able to count before the polls closed. Then they start counting the votes cast on Election Day at local polling places, a process that can last through the night.

Mail ballots can arrive up to a week after the day of the election and still be counted, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. This can take days or weeks. Mail ballots are generally counted in the order they are received, so the last ballots to be counted tend to be the last ones to arrive.

