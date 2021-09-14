• Mark Samsel, a Kansas legislator and substitute high school teacher, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and got a year's probation after being accused of "rude, insulting or angry" interactions with two students and of kicking one of them in art class.

• Neil Corbel, 40, a former British counterterrorism officer, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to 19 voyeurism offenses that involved him secretly filming naked models with spy cameras after arranging fake photo shoots in hotel rooms, apartments and Airbnbs.

• Lawrence Brooks of New Orleans, the oldest living World War II veteran in the U.S., marked his 112th birthday with a Jeep parade and musical entertainment courtesy of the National World War II Museum, and also received a city proclamation and greetings from the governor.

• Jared Goodman of the PETA Foundation blamed in part "the conditions of confinement" at the Miami Seaquarium and called for releases to sanctuaries after five bottlenose dolphins and an infant California sea lion died in the span of a year.

• Alison Ganem, an attorney with the Southern Center for Human Rights, decried "unconstitutional and immoral conditions" as a federal lawsuit alleged that men held in solitary confinement at a Georgia prison commonly resort to self-injury and violence.

• Mark Watts, a county court judge in Mississippi, faces a $2,500 fine and a public reprimand after the state's Supreme Court upheld a judicial commission's recommendation over his continuing to represent clients from his private practice six months after taking office.

• Gary Bitner, a tribal spokesman, said contract workers were doing routine maintenance when a system meant to suppress fires at the Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood, Fla., exploded, causing dozens of injuries and halting all gambling.

• Jacari Harris of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation says Floyd's memory is being kept alive and attorneys, activists and scholars of the future are getting valuable support as the fund announced that it has awarded more than $50,000 in scholarships.

• Kenneth Furton, provost of Florida International University, said the specially trained dogs Cobra, a Belgian Malinois, and One Betta, a Dutch shepherd, have been 97.5% accurate in detecting covid-19 in a pilot project among Miami International Airport employees.