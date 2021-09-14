Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

• Britney Spears's longtime partner and now-fiance Sam Asghari isn't bothered by the number of fans begging his future wife to get a prenuptial agreement following their engagement announcement Sunday. In fact, he welcomes it. "Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup!" he wrote on Instagram. "Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection (in case) she dumps me one day." The witty disclaimer came shortly after Spears shared an Instagram video showing off a diamond ring on her finger with the caption, "I can't ... believe it." The post drew more than 3 million likes and about 100,000 comments, many by fans advising the wealthy singer to protect her assets. Even fellow celebrities joined the chorus. "Make him sign a prenup," Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer wrote. Asghari replied to Spencer with a "100" emoji. The prenup suggestions follow Spears's court battle to end her father's longtime conservatorship, which allowed him to control her life and finances for more than a decade. After months of court hearings and emotional testimonies, Jamie Spears filed a motion last week asking to end the conservatorship. The 39-year-old met her future husband on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. Asghari, 27, is an actor and personal trainer. Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, ages 14 and 15. She was briefly married to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004.

• Lil Nas X won video of the year at Sunday's MTV video music awards on a night that Justin Bieber triumphantly returned to the stage as a performer and the winner of artist of the year. "I do not take this for granted," Lil Nas X said in accepting his award for the video of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." Bieber, in his first performance on the show in six years, rappelled from the ceiling for an energetic performance of "Stay" with Kid LAROI and then his single "Ghost." Bieber also took home the best pop honor for "Peaches," a song that featured Daniel Caesar and Giveon, who accompanied him onstage. "As we know, there's so much going on in the world as we speak," Bieber said after winning artist of the year. "I know you guys have probably heard it a lot. We are in unprecedented times with this covid thing that's happening right now. It's a big deal. Music is such an amazing outlet to be able to reach people and bring us all together. That's why we are here right now. We're all here together."