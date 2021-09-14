Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Courtney Kelley, 21, of 1289 Madison County 3235 in Witter was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kelley was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,250 bond.

Arkansas State Police

• Darren Horn, 55, of 19596 Sherry Road in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of firearm by certain persons. Horn was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Gene Flanagan, 58, of 609 W. Moan Place in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Flanagan was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Patrick Perez, 25, of 3062 N. Gregg Ave., Apt. 4, in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Perez was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $35,000 bond.

Springdale

• Michael Sanchez-Perez, 22, of 1086 Palisades Ave. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Sanchez-Perez was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.