NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Fall is near, but most walleye, black bass and crappie are still summertime deep.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said walleye fishing is fair on the north end of the lake with nightcrawler rigs trolled slowly behind a bottom bouncer 20 to 30 feet deep.

Black bass are at the same depth during the day, but fishing is slow. Try a small plastic worm on a drop-shot rig or a jig and pig. Top-water lures may work at dawn and dusk. At night, go bass fishing with dark-colored spinner baits or big plastic worms in dark colors.

Crappie fishing is best with minnows 20 to 30 feet deep around brush or in the shade of docks. Bluegill are biting worms around docks. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-80s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports crappie fishing is hit or miss. Try trolling with crank baits or using minnows.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports good trout fishing with nightcrawlers or Power Bait. Good Power Bait colors are white, red or orange.

Small jigs in olive and orange or olive and black are good to use. For fly fishing, use nymphs or scuds in size 12 to 14.

Power generation has been mainly in the afternoon, creating high water and faster flow.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said bluegill are biting well on crickets or worms. For black bass, try plastic worms in shades of red. Watermelon is a good color, Powell said.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said fishing is slow for all species. Try for catfish with nightcrawlers. Go with shallow-diving crank baits to catch black bass. Use worms for bluegill.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass may be chasing shad early in the morning at any Bella Vista lake. These can be caught with top-water lures. Try for bluegill with worms.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting plastic worms day or night. Good colors include watermelon red or June bug. Top-water lures may work at dawn and dusk.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with small plastic worms, 4-inch plastic lizards or buzz baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

Black bass fishing at Lake Eucha is best in the evening and at night with big plastic worms or jig and pigs, Stroud suggests. Try top-water lures at dawn and dusk.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing for largemouth bass at Grand Lake with spinner baits or crank baits. White bass are biting well on Alabama rigs or jigs.

At Lake Tenkiller, fishing is fair for black bass with crank baits, plastic worms, spinner baits and top-water lures. Crappie fishing is fair with minnows or jigs fished near brush or docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass can be caught early with top-water lures along steep banks. Fishing is best in shady areas. Schooling bass can be caught on the surface with swim baits.

Try a drop-shot rig 24 to 32 feet deep along gravel points. A pee wee football jig is worth some casts. Fish as shallow as five feet early and 10 to 20 feet during the day.