100 years ago

Sept. 14, 1921

PARAGOULD -- Sheriff Steppend and his deputies have been busy during the last few days looking for wildcat stills and operators. Saturday afternoon Deputies R. W. Wilson and W. M. Newberry captured a still a few miles north of Bertig, on the St. Francis river, destroying all the outfit except the worm they brought to this city. Bill Goodman, Floyd Dickson, and Gus Beaver were arrested, charged with operating the plant. Ot Perronne was also arrested, but escaped. A second raid was made late Sunday afternoon in the neighborhood of Hopkins Bridge, seven miles east of this city, when a modernly equipped still of 50 gallons capacity was destroyed.

50 years ago

Sept. 14, 1971

• Four persons were shot early Sunday at the Wagon Wheel Club in Tie Plant, North Little Rock, by a man who strolled through the tavern, Police Chief Reo Bowman said Monday. One was seriously wounded. Moments after the shooting, Patrolmen Thomas Farley and Lynn Yielding, the nephew of Lynnville Yielding, a member of the Civil Service Commission, were investigating the shooting when shots apparently were fired at them by the passenger in a car that was leaving the scene. Neither one was hit. No arrests had been made by Monday night.

25 years ago

Sept. 14, 1996

• Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. must pay $329,000 to five former West Memphis sales agents who said they were forced out after reporting incidents of fraud and sexual harassment, according to a court order entered this week. The order, entered Wednesday, followed a five-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Henry Woods. The bulk of the award went to Constance A. Pritchett, who was awarded $50,000 in compensatory damages and $225,000 in punitive damages. Her four counterparts -- Tomi Foust, Cheryl V. Miller, Becky C. Smith and Deborah D. Williams -- were awarded sums from $3,500 to $30,000. The five sued Met Life in 1994, claiming they were improperly forced from the company. At the West Memphis office, which closed in 1994, the five said they were instructed to forge customers' signatures on insurance applications, according to court documents.

10 years ago

Sept. 14, 2011

VAN BUREN -- A man armed with an assault rifle who wanted to talk to a Crawford County Circuit Court judge sprayed the courthouse with gunfire Tuesday afternoon and shot the judge's secretary before being fatally wounded in a shootout with police outside, authorities said. Vickie Jones, the secretary for Circuit Judge Gary Cottrell, was shot in the leg about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, but her injury was not life threatening, Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown said. The gunman, who was not identified Tuesday evening, died at St. Edward Mercy Medical Center in Fort Smith about 6 p.m., Brown said. The gunman initially went into Cottrell's office on the second floor of the courthouse and said he wanted to speak to the judge, Brown said. The receptionist told the man the judge was not in, and he pulled out an assault rifle and began shooting.