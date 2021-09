Police on Monday released the name of the woman found fatally shot on Labor Day at a North Little Rock apartment complex.

Taylor Davis was one of two female victims found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers responded to a shooting call just before 9 p.m. at the Icon Lakewood Apartments, 2400 McCain Blvd, according to North Little Rock police spokesperson Sgt. Carmen Helton.

Davis, 20, died at the scene as a result of her injuries, according to authorities.