Little Rock shooting victim dies of injuries, police say; man, 21, was placed in coma

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 10:05 a.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police are investigating a shooting that happened last week at a Little Rock apartment complex as a homicide, after the 21-year-old victim died Monday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Bradford Estates Apartments, 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, at about 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 6, according to a news release from Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a partially opened door and heard groaning sounds coming from inside, police said.

Officers located Dontorius Hickey suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the release.

Police said he was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he was placed in a medically induced coma. He died Monday, the release states.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspects had been named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

