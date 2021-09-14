Prep Sports Roundup

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Shiloh Christian 3, Berryville 0

Ryan Russell slammed 13 kills and Madelyn Sestak added 10 to lead the Lady Saints to a 25-14, 27-25, 25-15 4A-Northwest Conference win.

Laila Creighton dished out 34 assists for Shiloh Christian (11-2-1, 6-0), while Bella Bonanno led the defense with eight digs and Kate Brown served up five aces.

PREP GOLF

Fayetteville Invitational

at Fayetteville Country Club

Boys

Team Scores

1, Cabot 303.

2, Conway 308.

3, Fayetteville 310.

4, Little Rock Catholic 315.

5, Bryant 337.

6, North Little Rock 405.

Individual Scores

1, Collin Spangler, Conway 69.

2, Carson Stephens, Cabot 70.

3, Jacob Knowlton, Cabot 71.

4, Zach Gardner, Fayetteville 72.

5, Yinta Yang, Conway 73.

6, (tie) Nick Hoffman, Bryant; Connor Goens, Fayetteville 74.

8, Andrew Payne, LR Catholic 75.

9, Easton Denny, Cabot 76.

10, Nash Johnson, LR Catholic 78.

Girls

Team Scores

1, Fayetteville 232.

2, Cabot 241

3, Conway 262.

4, Bryant 288.

5, North Little Rock 338.

Individual Scores

1, Caitlyn LaCerra, Bryant, 74.

2, (tie) Emmerson Doyle, Cabot; Madeline Wilson, Fayetteville 76.

4, (tie) Elizabeth Atchley, Elizabeth Lim, Fayetteville 78.

6, Holly Heslep, Cabot 79.

7, Tori Worley, Conway 82.

8, Blyss Miller, Cabot 86.

9, Gia Gentile, Fayetteville 88.

10 (tie) Bella Leach, Conway; Elizabeth Esteban, Amber Alsup, Cabot 89.

PREP TENNIS

Boys

Rogers Heritage 8, Fort Smith Southside 1

Singles

1, Fennell Holmes, Hert., def. Rin Ahlert, South., 6-1, 6-4.

2, Grayson Conley, South., def. Diego Rodriguez, Hert., 6-0, 7-5.

3, Aaron Day, Hert., def. James Riche, South., 8-1.

4, Carlos Solis, Hert., def. Ryder Mack, South., 8-2.

5, Noah Furuseth ,Hert., def. Maxwell Martin, South., 8-2.

6, Korey Sauls, Hert., def. Aden Grady, South., 8-1.

Doubles

1, Day/Furuseth, Hert., def. Ciche/Weindel, South., 6-0, 6-1.

2, Solis/Sauls, Hert., def. Martin/Ahlert, South., 6-1, 6-2.

3, Holmes/Rodriguez, Hert., def. Mack/Grady, South., 8-5.

Girls

Fort Smith Southside 7, Rogers Heritage 2

Singles

1, Cate Cole, South., def. Stella de Vera, Hert., 6-1, 6-4.

2, Lilli Bartsoh, South., def. Hannah Grouel, Hert., 6-0, 6-4.

3, Callie Shannon, South., def. Rachel Holcomb, Hert., 8-2.

4, Mary Albertson, South., def. Brynn Beaman, Hert., 8-5.

5, Kate Coleman, South. def. Morgan Phillips, Hert., 8-5.

6, Audrey Verge, Hert., def. Abbey Butler, South., 8-3.

Doubles

1, Coleman/Shannon, South., def. Holcomb/Beaman, Hert., 6-3, 6-1.

2, Albertson/McEntire, South., def. Verge/Benish, Hert., 6-4, 6-2.

3, Phillips/de Vera, Hert., def. Maggie Farmer/Butler, South., 8-3.