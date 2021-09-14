Separate shootings kill 2, injure 1, Little Rock police say

Two people are dead and at least one person was injured after separate shootings Monday in Little Rock, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting in progress call just after 3:20 p.m. at the Prosper Riverdale Apartments, 2100 Rebsamen Park Road, according to the Little Rock Police Department dispatch log. When they arrived, they found two shooting victims, according to a Twitter post from the department.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a second shooting in progress call, at 1922 Michael Drive, the dispatch log indicates. In a Twitter post, Little Rock police said one person had been killed.

Police did not immediately release any information on the identities of the victims, the nature of the shootings or the condition of the wounded person.