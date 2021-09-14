Song named JBU’s chief diversity officer

SILOAM SPRINGS — John Brown University (JBU) announced on Wednesday that Dr. Ted Song has been promoted to chief diversity officer, according to a press release from JBU.

JBU president Chip Pollard announced the promotion as well as Song’s appointment to the President’s Cabinet, an eight person team working to advise Pollard on the strategic development of the private college as well as implement planning, major initiatives and policies, the release states.

““JBU has a deeply Biblical understanding of diversity rooted in the scriptural teaching that all human beings are made in the image of God and worthy of dignity and respect,” Pollard said in the release. “Dr. Song is the right person to help JBU in implementing that scriptural truth in our policies and practices, and he will contribute insightfully and faithfully to Cabinet conversations on a range of issues.”

Song started at JBU full time as an engineering professor and has served as coordinator of diversity and innovation and chair of the faculty affairs committee, the release states. Song has led the Office of Diversity since 2020, the release states.

The Office of Diversity seeks to help students acquire the knowledge, skills and commitments to engage people from different intellectual viewpoints, cultural backgrounds and life experience, the release states.

Song continues to teach as an associate professor of engineering, the release states. Prior to his time at JBU, Song served as an ROTC cadet in his undergraduate studies and served as an air defense artillery officer in the Republic of Korea, the release states.

He received his master’s degree and doctorate in electrical engineering and computer engineering from the University of Texas at Austin, the release states. Song lives in Siloam Springs with his wife Michelle and three daughters, the release states.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the JBU community where we prepare people to honor God and serve others,” Song said in the release. “I look forward to working with faculty and staff more as we seek to help all students thrive at JBU.”