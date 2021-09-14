FOOTBALL

UCA picks up two ASUN awards

Defensive end Logan Jessup and running back Trysten Smith were honored as players of the week by the Atlantic Sun Conference on Monday.

Jessup, a sophomore from Wynne, was named the league's defensive player of the week. He had 7 tackles, including 3 for a loss, and 2 sacks against Missouri State on Saturday.

Smith, a freshman, had 79 yards and a touchdown on eight carries Saturday at Missouri State.

SAU players honored by GAC

The Great American Conference named two Southern Arkansas University players as the league's players of the week.

Southern Arkansas linebacker Gavin Roe earned defensive player of the week honors after recording a team-high 10 tackles in a 42-27 victory over Southwest Oklahoma State on Saturday. He also had an interception.

SAU's Demarcus Williams won the league's special teams player of the week award. Williams returned four kickoffs for a total of 124 yards and his longest return of Saturday's win over Southwest Oklahoma State was a 62-yard return to open the second half.

GOLF

UA's Matthews leads

University of Arkansas senior Brooke Matthews shot a second-round 64 and leads after 36 holes at the Cougar Classic in Hanahan, S.C.

Matthews, who is at 17-under 127, is five shots ahead of North Carolina's Krista Junkkari (12-under).

The Razorbacks are in second place at 11-under 565 through two rounds at the Cougar Classic in Hanahan, S.C.

Georgia leads the event at 16-under.

Also for the Razorbacks, Julia Gregg had a 70 on Monday and is in a tie for 16th place at 2-under 142. Kajal Mistry shot a 71 and is tied for 35th place (146)

Miriam Ayora (151) is tied for 76th place, while Ffion Tynan is in a tie for 86th place at 153.

UCA's Moreno tied for first

Camila Moreno of the University of Central Arkansas is tied for first place after day two of the Golfweek Fall Challenge on Monday at the Caledonia Golf and Fish Club in Pawley's Island, S.C.

Moreno shot a second-round 68 is tied with Campbell's Anna Nordfors at 5-under 137.

UCA also moved up from sixth to third place by shooting a 283 on Monday and is at 575. Campbell (562) and Jacksonville State (571) are ahead of UCA.

Pim-orn Thitisup is tied for 13th place (2-over 144) after shooting a 72. Elin Kumlin had a second-round 70 and is in a tie for 18th place at 145. Karley Wittington is tied for 46th place at 149 after a second-round 73, while Tania Nunez (74) is tied for 48th place at 150.

Bears compete at Louisiana Tech event

The University of Central Arkansas men's golf team is in 20th place with a 611 through two rounds at the Louisiana Tech Jim Rivers Intercollegiate at Squire Creek at Choudrant, La.

Texas-San Antonio is in front at 562.

Spencer Jenkins leads the Bears at 145, good for a tie for 36th place, after shooting a 73.

Sam Long (75) is tied for 82nd place at 151. Blaine Calhoon (77) is at 155 and is tied for 103rd. Trey Depriest is 115th after shooting an 82 and is at 161. Josh Turnock had a 81 and is at 162, good for 116th. Davis Irving, playing as an individual, shot an 82 and is at 165.

ASU fifth at Gopher Invitational

The Arkansas State University men's golf team finished fifth at the Gopher Invitational at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minn.

ASU shot a 2-under 282 in the final round and finished the tournament at 9-over 861. Kansas and Notre Dame were co-champions at 14-under 838.

Luka Naglic tied for 10th place (3-under 210) after shooting a final-round 70 to lead the Red Wolves.

Felix Krammer finished at even-par 213 and tied for 18th place. Chris Rahmn was at 7-over 220 and tied for 38th place. Jack Madden was tied for 41st place (8-over 221) and Lucas Cena was 74th at 24-over 235.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas duo earns SEC awards

Gracie Ryan and Courtney Jackson were honored by the SEC on Monday.

Ryan, a senior, was named the league's setter of the week, while Jackson, a freshman, was tabbed freshman of the week.

In the Tulsa Invitational over the weekend, Ryan recorded a combined 141 assists. She leads the SEC in assists this season with 406.

Jackson had 19 digs in the Razorbacks' matches against Tulsa and Stephen F. Austin in the Tulsa Invitational.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services