Toddler's death leads to arrest of Rogers man

ROGERS -- A Rogers man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a toddler, according to police.

Gustavo Enrique Peraza, 29, was arrested in connection with capital murder and battery in the first degree. Peraza was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Police were notified Aug. 24 by Mercy Hospital of the death of a 2-year-old child, according to Twitter posts by the Police Department.

The child's body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy, which showed the child's death was caused by "blunt force traumatic injury to the child's abdomen," according to police.

Peraza was arrested following "an extensive investigation" and is being held for a bond hearing, according to a tweet by police.