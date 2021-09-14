UAM announces walk-on players eligible for award

Members of the 1979 University of Arkansas at Monticello football team have fully endowed a scholarship for an eligible football walk-on.

The UAM Athletic Department on Monday announced the Louis Ray Doyle Jr. Memorial Scholarship, named after a four-year letterman on the Boll Weevils’ team from 1979-82. Doyle graduated from UAM in 1983 and Louisiana State University-Shreveport in 2003. He was a high school football coach in Louisiana throughout his career until his death in 2005.

Doyle also coached wrestling, sponsored a Fellowship of Christian Athletes club and taught Sunday school.

The purpose of the scholarship is to perpetuate Doyle’s memory through an endowed award, according to a news release.

“He was a godly man who lived and taught by example, leaving an enduring legacy of honesty, integrity, humor, humility and hard work,” the release stated. “Doyle had a zest for life and was loved by so many.” The qualifications listed for the scholarship recipient are being “an outstanding full-time student of any major, be a UAM football walk-on who is eligible to play and have strong academic standards and, most importantly, have an extremely strong work ethic with a passion to make a difference in the world.” The award may be used toward the cost of tuition, required fees, books, board and university-owned housing.

