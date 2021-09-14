FOOTBALL

Martin back for Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys activated right guard Zack Martin off the covid-19 reserve list Monday, but they start the week without defensive end Randy Gregory because of the health and safety protocols. Gregory went on the covid-19 list four days after playing in the opener, Thursday’s 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay. Backup tackle Brandon Knight returned along with Martin. Martin missed the game after testing positive five days earlier. The Cowboys are at risk of having another starter sidelined for a game if Gregory can’t return this week. Gregory needs two negative tests 24 hours apart to be activated for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Dallas will be without receiver Michael Gallup at least three weeks. Gallup was placed on injured reserve with a left calf strain.

A&M QB out

Texa s A& M q u a r te r ba c k Haynes King is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair his broken right leg, suffered early in the seventh-ranked Aggies’ 10-7 victory at Colorado on Saturday. Coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday that King’s surgery to repair a broken tibia went well but that there is no timeline for his return.With King out, Zach Calzada becomes the team’s starter this week when Texas A&M hosts New Mexico in its last nonconference game before opening SEC play against No. 20 Arkansas on Sept. 25.

LSU loses RB

LSU running back John Emery Jr. is expected to miss the remainder of the season for academic reasons, Tigers Coach Ed Orgeron said Monday. Emery, a junior, was expected to compete to be the Tigers’ starting running back this season, but has been ruled academically ineligible. “Right now, he’s unavailable,” Orgeron said, stopping short of saying Emery would definitely miss the entire season. “Things could change. If they do change, we’ll play him … but that’s out of my control.” Emery rushed for 378 yards and three touchdowns in nine games as a sophomore in 2020.

Navy OC returns

Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper was fired by Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk immediately after a 23-3 loss to Air Force on Saturday. Head coach Ken Niumatalolo was not involved in the decision-making. But Jasper was back on staff by Monday afternoon — without the offensive coordinator title but still the quarterbacks coach — after a conversation between Niumatalolo and Gladchuk. The head coach will take over play-calling duties. “Obviously, as a head coach, you normally make those decisions with assistants,” Niumatalolo said. “I wasn’t involved with it. There was a lot of emotion after the game. Yes, I was surprised by it. But we’ve had discussions after that to try to hopefully mend this.” Niumatalolo called the situation “unfortunate” but said “cooler heads have prevailed.

Jets’ OT injures knee

New York Jets offensive left tackle Mekhi Becton will miss time with a knee injury injury, but the team said he could still make a return to the field this season. Jets Coach Robert Saleh said Monday he expects his left tackle to miss at least four to six weeks, but the team is seeking a second opinion on the injury. Becton was diagnosed with a knee cap dislocation and an MCL sprain after Sunday’s opening loss to the Carolina Panthers. He will need arthroscopic surgery to repair the damage, according to a report by NFL Network.

Former LB dies

Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died. He was 37. The 49ers announced Haralson’s death Monday. No details were provided. Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years. Haralson played in college at Tennessee before he was selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks. Haralson played in 118 NFL games, including 88 starts. He had 380 tackles, 28 sacks, 5 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles and 5 passes defensed.

Lions’ CB out for season

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has a season-ending Achilles tendon injury, the team announced Monday. “He will be out for the rest of the year,” said Lions Coach Dan Campbell, who also said the team will look for a veteran to help a very young secondary.. Detroit drafted the Ohio State star with the No. 3 overall pick last year and injuries limited him to nine games as a rookie.

BASEBALL

Players return for Sox

The Boston Red Sox activated reliever Hirokazu Sawamura from the covid-19 injured list and returned left-handed pitcher Austin Davis from the paternity list Monday, giving a boost to the Red Sox bullpen going into a key series against Seattle. Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said there could be more players coming off the covid-19 list in the coming days. Left-hander Martin Perez is expected to be activated today, and Cora is holding out hope that left-handed starter Chris Sale could return this weekend against Baltimore. Sale is on the covid-19 list, but Cora said he has shown no symptoms. Sale tested positive late last week and was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday. The Red Sox have nine players on the covid-19 injured list.

Twins’ pitcher injured

Minnesota Twins starter John Gant lasted just 12 pitches against the New York Yankees on Monday, leaving after straining his lower abdomen. Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said after the Twins’ 6-5, 10-inning loss that Gant will go on the injured list. Gant, a 29-year-old right-hander, retired DJ LeMahieu and Brett Gardner on groundouts starting the bottom of the first and walked Aaron Judge on four pitches. Baldelli and head athletic trainer Michael Salazar went to the mound, spoke briefly with the pitcher and Gant was removed.

JUDO

Algerian suspended

Algerian judo athlete Fethi Nourine has been banned from competition for 10 years by the International Judo Federation after his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics to avoid a potential bout against an Israeli opponent. Nourine’s coach, IJF Hall of Famer Amar Benikhlef, also received a 10-year ban Monday. Nourine withdrew from the Tokyo Games on the opening day after learning he could potentially face Olympic bronze medalist Tohar Butbul in the second round of men’s lightweight competition at the Budokan. Nourine and Benikhlef told Algerian media they quit to express support for Palestinians. The Algerian Olympic committee withdrew both men’s accreditations and sent them home. After an investigation, the IJF issued a ban that effectively ends the competitive career of Nourine, 30, a three-time gold medalist in the African Judo Championships.

