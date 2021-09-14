Women's outdoor skills program gets new look

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a special women's outdoor weekend Oct. 1-3 with workshops throughout the state to help women learn how to hunt, fish and be a larger part of conservation in Arkansas.

The weekend of small workshops replaces this year's traditional Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop at the 4-H Center in Little Rock, which was canceled because of continued concerns with covid-19.

Lea White, who coordinates Becoming an Outdoors Woman as well as the mentored hunting programs of Game and Fish, said women who had already signed up for the workshop were given the opportunity to enroll in these smaller experiences, but many openings are still available.

Weekend experiences run from outdoor photography excursions and knot-tying classes to wild game processing and a full-fledged dove hunt. Workshops that include hunting and fishing will require the participant to purchase all the proper hunting and fishing licenses to participate.

Becoming an Outdoors Woman focuses on providing women the opportunity to learn skills and encourages participation in hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities.

Visit https://www.agfc.com/en/education/first-steps-outdoors/bow/ for a list of times and locations for this year's workshops and to register.