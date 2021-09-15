Bryant School Board to consider easing mask mandate

The Bryant School District proposes amending its mask mandate.

The proposal calls for the district to review the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website’s weekly report on covid-19 cases at all school district boundary levels. The report covers a 14-day period. The report is posted Friday. A district is assigned a “color coding” based on a numerical range.

Under the proposal, the Bryant district would use the color coding system to determine whether masks will be required for students, employees and visitors.

If the number of known infections for a 14-day period per 10,000 residents is 29 or below (yellow level or below) face coverings on a school bus or in a school district building “shall be voluntary but highly encouraged.”

If the number is at least 30 (orange level or above), face coverings will be required.

The weekly decision will take effect the next school day.

The usual exceptions will remain in place, such as while eating and drinking, a medical reason as determined by a doctor’s note or during “face covering breaks.”

The Bryant School Board will consider the policy change at a regularly scheduled meeting that begins at 6 p.m. Thursday.

On Aug. 10, the board approved a resolution requiring masks for students, employees and visitors to buildings, with few exceptions. The board stated at that special meeting it would review the mask policy at its regular meeting in September.