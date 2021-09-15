Calendar 9-15-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Civic panel sets special meeting

The Pine Bluff Civic Auditorium Complex Commission (CACC) will hold a special called meeting at 11 a.m. Sept. 15 by conference call, according to a news release. Participants who want to join the call should contact the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or email Teresa Rash at tlrash@pinebluff.com.

Procurement topic of Generator session

The Generator, 435 S. Main St., program of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a workshop on Selling to the State of Arkansas from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Participants will learn about state procurement regulations and procedures for submitting bids. Seats are limited due to covid-19. Details: Liz Russsell of the Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center (AR PTAC) at erussell@uada.edu. Russell will also be available at The Generator on the third Tuesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Plans announced for Homecoming R&B concert

A homecoming R&B concert will be held at 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center starring SWV and featuring Eric Benet. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., according to a flier on the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The host will be Lav Luv and sponsored by Saracen Casino Resort. Tickets are available at iTickets.com. Details: www.pinebluffconventioncenter.com or 1 (800) 536-7660. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff previously announced it would celebrate fall Homecoming 2021 on Oct. 16, with a week of festivities.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Sept. 16

Master Gardeners host garden tours

The Jefferson County Master Gardeners will host three tours of their demonstration garden Sept. 16 at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 500 Idaho St. Tours will be given at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., according to a news release. Participants will tour the herb, butterfly, and vegetable garden as well as the recently built greenhouse that was constructed by the Master Gardeners. Masks and social distancing, along with guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will be in place. Details: Kurt Beaty, county extension agent at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033 or email kbeaty@uada.edu.

MECA Board meeting set

The Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association (MECA) Board will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 in the Jefferson County (Emergency Operations Center) EOC at the courthouse. Details: Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, (870) 541-5470.

Retired teachers to meet virtually

The Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association will host monthly Zoom meetings until further notice. Members will receive Zoom information prior to the scheduled Sept. 16 meeting, according to a news release. Details: Lura Campbell, (870) 247-4734.

Friday, Sept. 17

Courthouse to host flu clinic

Jefferson County Courthouse will hold a flu vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17. Walgreens is partnering with Jefferson County to host the clinic. This event is open to the public and county employees, according to a news release.

Deadline set for UAPB tobacco grant applications

The Minority Research Center on Tobacco & Addictions (MRC) at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is accepting applications to award four grants up to $9,999 to cover the cost of research. The deadline to apply is Sept. 17. MRC is offering grants that support researchers who are engaged in evidence-linked research that directly contributes to the elimination of smoking and tobacco use among minority populations, according to a news release. For applications or details, contact Earnette Sullivan, program manager, at sullivane@uapb.edu or (870) 730-1137.

Voices for Children sets golf tournament

The 17th annual Voices for Children Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 17 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and tee off at 12:30 p.m., according to a news release.The tournament is $400 per team or sponsorships of $2,500 for platinum, $1,000 for gold, $500 for silver and $150 for hole sponsor. All proceeds will help Voices for Children continue to provide Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for every foster child in Jefferson and Lincoln counties. Details: Voices of Children, (870) 536-5922 or vfc@vfcadvocates.org.