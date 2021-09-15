California man charged with capital murder in shooting death last week in Pulaski County

A California man who caused a multistate manhunt by state and federal agencies was charged with capital murder Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a Redfield man south of Little Rock last week, Pulaski County sheriff's officials said late Tuesday.

Daryl Scarbrough, 42, was arrested by Pulaski County sheriff's deputies late Friday in the front yard of a residence on Hiline Drive near Woodson Lateral Road. At that time, he was held on charges related to burglary, carjacking, home invasion and armed robbery in multiple counties in Missouri.

The sheriff's office continued to investigate the shooting death of David Dunn, leading to a warrant on the capital murder charges Tuesday, Lt. Cody Burk said.

Police were dispatched to Ivy Chapel Road at about 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 for a man shot in the roadway. Police found Dunn, 37, on the road, where he soon died from his injuries, Burk previously said.

Shortly before the shooting, police received a call from Dunn's girlfriend, who said a suspicious person was on her property. She also called Dunn about the incident, Burk said Friday.

Burk said the man left the property and started walking down Ivy Chapel Road at about the same time Dunn was driving toward his girlfriend's house on the same road.

A three-day search for the Scarbrough started in Pulaski County after the homicide.

According to a social media post from Pettis County, Mo., Sheriff Brad Anders, Scarbrough was recently released from prison in California and is known to be an "Aryan Brotherhood boss."

He said in the post, that Missouri agencies started searching for Scarbrough on Sept. 2 after a car chase that started after the theft of two college students' car and some clothing in Warrensburg, Mo. The chase continued the next day in Sedalia, where the vehicle was abandoned and a home invaded.

On Sept. 5, the Sedalia police located via GPS a vehicle they thought Scarbrough was driving in Little Rock. On the same day, Arkansas State Police reported arresting two of Scarbrough's associates driving east to Memphis, Anders' post says.

Anders said the U.S. marshals joined the manhunt as the suspect was crossing state lines.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office continues to ask for the public's help in locating Dunn's vehicle that was stolen during the killing. The 2001 red Ford F-150 with Arkansas tag ABH 26N has been missing since Wednesday. The truck had a sign on the door that read "Dunn Right Lawn Service."

"It could be parked in a wooded area or on an off-road trail," Burk said Tuesday night. "We are thinking it is going to be somewhere between Little Rock and Hensley."

Anyone with information can contact 501-340-6963 or make an anonymous tip to Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers at 501-340-8477.

Scarbrough remained in Pulaski County jail with no bail Tuesday night.