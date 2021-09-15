Cards in playoff spot after wild win over Mets

NEW YORK -- Edmundo Sosa hit the go-ahead single in a three-run 11th inning and the hard-charging St. Louis Cardinals climbed all the way back into playoff position Tuesday night with a wild 7-6 victory over the New York Mets.

New York scored twice in the bottom of the 11th and had two runners on when Kwang Hyun Kim retired pinch-hitter Albert Almora Jr. on a grounder for his second career save, ending a back-and-forth game that took 4 hours, 34 minutes.

Pinch-hitter Andrew Knizner added a two-run single in the top half to give the Cardinals needed breathing room as they shook off Javier Baez's tying home run in the ninth.

Tyler O'Neill homered and drove in three runs for the Cardinals. They've won four consecutive and six of seven to vault into the second National League wild-card slot by a half-game over Cincinnati, which lost 6-5 in Pittsburgh.

It's the first time the Cardinals have held a postseason spot since they clung to a slim lead in the NL Central on May 30. They began Tuesday night tied in the wild-card standings with San Diego, which started later in San Francisco.

Demoted closer Alex Reyes (8-8) got Francisco Lindor to ground into an inning-ending double play with runners at the corners in the 10th.

Then they got three singles in the 11th off rookie Jake Reed (0-1), just activated from the injured list.

O'Neill put St. Louis ahead 4-3 with a two-run home run in the eighth against Jeurys Familia, who was booed off the mound.

ROCKIES 5, BRAVES 4 Brendan Rodgers hit a tiebreaking, two-run home runin the fifth inning, Trevor Story went deep in the second and Colorado held on to beat host Atlanta.

PIRATES 6, REDS 5 Cincinnati's Wade Miley surrendered six runs on 10 hits and Pittsburgh starter Dillon Peters worked five shutout innings, and visiting Cincinnati lost for the sixth time in eight games. Miley gave up three runs in the first and three more in the fifth before being pulled with one out.

CUBS 6, PHILLIES 3 Patrick Wisdom and Alfonso Rivas hit back-to-back home runs for Chicago in a win over host Philadelphia, who is running out of time to make a serious run in the NL playoff race.

NATIONALS 8, MARLINS 2 Ryan Zimmerman homered, Erick Fedde pitched five solid innings and Host Washington pounded out 14 hits in winning for the second time in three games, downing Miami. Fedde (7-9) allowed a run on three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 3, BLUE JAYS 0 Drew Rasmussen combined with four relievers on a three-hitter, Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi homered and visiting Tampa became the first American League team to reach 90 victories by beating Toronto.

YANKEES 7, ORIOLES 2 Aaron Judge started a five-homer barrage and visiting New York beat Baltimore, winning consecutive games for the first time since Sept. 1 and 3. Gerit Cole (15-7) returned from left hamstring tightness that cut short his Sept. 7 start against Toronto. He stranded the bases loaded in a 29-pitch first inning when he struck out Ramon Uris and allowed 1 run and 4 hits in 5 innings with 7 strikeouts and 3 walks.

RANGERS 8, ASTROS 1 Adolis Garcia tied Texas' single-season rookie record with his 30th home run, one of three long balls allowed by Zack Greinke in his return after testing positive for covid-19, and host Texas downed Houston

INDIANS 3-3, TWINS 1-6 Cleveland's Triston McKenzie cruised through six innings of the first game of a doubleheader to beat host Minnesota when a comebacker off the wrist of Twins rookie Joe Ryan shortened the pitching duel. Ryan Jeffers had four RBI in the nightcap as the Twins gained a split.

INTERLEAGUE

TIGERS 1, BREWERS (11) Derek Hill hit a leadoff RBI double in the 11th inning, giving the Detroit Tigers a 1-0 win over Milwaukee, snapping the Brewers' five-game win streak. The Brewers loaded the bases with one out against Bryan Garcia (2-1) in the 11th before Christian Yelich grounded into an inning-ending double OVERSET FOLLOWS:play.