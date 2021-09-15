Carvana begins offering vehicle delivery in Fayetteville

Carvana, an e-commerce site for buying and selling cars, is now offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in Fayetteville, its fourth market in Arkansas, the company said in a news release.

Carvana offers more than 45,000 vehicles in its inventory, and customers can finance, purchase, trade or sell through the site at home or with a mobile device, according to a company release. Vehicle sales include touchless home delivery, the company said.

In September 2019, Carvana said it would build a $40 million inspection and distribution center in West Memphis designed to employ as many as 500 people.

"Growing our footprint in Arkansas helps us bring The New Way to Buy a Car® to even more customers looking for an easy, transparent car buying experience," Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO, said in a statement.

Based in Phoenix, the publicly traded Carvana was founded in 2012 and now offers vehicle delivery in 304 markets across the nation.