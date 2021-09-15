Marriage Licenses

Justin Pearce, 26, and Alix Caton, 21, both of Sherwood.

Randy Lee, 40, and Kristian Mohammed, 35, both of Alexander.

Dwayne Worthy, Jr., 31, and Ebony Barrs, 29, both of Mabelvale.

Elgen Smith, 41, and Veronica Delph, 42, both of Little Rock.

Robert Moore, 29, and Erica Gardner, 28, both of Little Rock.

Braylen Muhammad, 22, of North Little Rock, and Addisha Nochols, 22, of Little Rock.

Jonathan Lollar, 20, and Kateri Miller, 20, both of Austin.

Latosha Mickles, 38, and Lamont Freeman, 39, both of Jacksonville.

Clayton Lambert, 30, and Melissa Brown, 28, both of Sherwood.

Leander Jackson, 78, and Catherine Hamilton, 63, both of Jacksonville.

Jarvis Peten, 41, and Lakish Johnson-Peten, 42, both of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

21-3018 David Haro v. Melissa Haro.

21-3020 Julia Willyard v. Doyle Willyard.

21-2023 Cheryl Otwell v. Eddy Otwell.

21-3025 Juan Tenorio v. Maria Soledad Flores.

21-3026 Shereece Manuel v. Dwayne Patton.

21-3028 Tracy Murphy v. Paula Drone Murphy.

21-3030 Shiv Singh v. Jenny Staton.

GRANTED

20-75 Lanisha Walker Moore v. Raymond Moore.

21-2245 Esmeralda Thomas v. Khyle Thomas.