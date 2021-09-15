Finance committee to hold meeting

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee will meet at noon Monday. The event will be held at the commission office at the ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St., according to a news release. The agenda includes the financial report and proposed 2022 budget.

Church has 250 boxes of food to give

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry Monday from 1-4:30 or until the 250 food boxes run out, according to a news release.

Only one box will per household will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone must have proof of address (utility bills and driver's license).

Drive-thru settings have ended and food will now be given away inside the church. Seven people at a time will be allowed inside, according to the release.

Masks are required to enter the building for a food box. Also, everyone will be required to stand six feet apart on the sidewalk before entering the church. All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2021.

Details: House of Bread apostle/pastor, Saint Mary Harris, (870) 872-2196.

Women's Institute sets virtual event

Pine Bluff District No. 1 Churches of God in Christ invites the community to join the Women's Institute sessions "You, Me, We: Reimaging in 2021." The next virtual event will be held 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The presenter will be Diann Williams and the topic is "Marriage Dynamics: Joy, Meaning, and Purpose." All are welcome -- men, women, and children, according to a news release.

The sign-in via Zoom begins at 10:15 a.m. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86476242465 with meeting ID: 864 7624 2465. The call in numbers are (301) 715-8592 and (312) 626-6799.

Locals earn honors at N.H. university

Southern New Hampshire University at Manchester, N.H., recently named the summer 2021 President's List recipients, including area residents.

Southeast Arkansas honorees are Byron Ferrell of White Hall; Ashlie Crosby of Redfield; Madison Howard of Warren; Brittney Leopard and Jacob Harrington, both of Star City.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List, according to a news release.

Elder abuse webcast set for Sept. 30

A free elder abuse webcast will be held 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 30. The event is open to the public and will cover elder financial abuse, an overview of Medicaid fraud investigative authority expansion and other topics, according to a news release.

The Arkansas Securities Department, Arkansas State Nursing Board and attorney general's office will present the webcast.

To register, people can visit https://arkansasag.webex.com/arkansasag/onstage/g.php?MTID=e630a436b7825f85a59d61845817adf54 .

Homecoming R&B concert scheduled

A homecoming R&B concert will be held at 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center starring SWV and featuring Eric Benet. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., according to a flyer on the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The host will be Lav Luv and sponsored by Saracen Casino Resort. Tickets are available at iTickets.com. Details: www.pinebluffconventioncenter.com or (800) 536-7660.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff previously announced that it would celebrate homecoming on Oct. 16, with a week of festivities.