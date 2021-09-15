Game to be remembered must be forgotten

Somehow, someway, Sam Pittman will get it done before Saturday.

His team will be mostly focused on Georgia Southern.

On the other hand, the fans can continue to bask in the glory of beating the Texas Longhorns, and beating them badly.

It took a manhandling by Arkansas to bring out some UT fans wondering if they made a mistake in hiring Steve Sarkisian.

As a head coach he's 47-36, and the question is now can he good enough to eventually lead them to an SEC championship?

He was 34-29 at Washington and 12-6 at Southern Cal when he was fired over a drinking incident that he paid dearly for.

He lost his job and his wife within a year.

He landed at Alabama where he got Sabinized -- coaching lingo for sanitized by Nick Saban -- and did his two years before being hired by Texas.

Being head coach of the Longhorns is not easy. Sarkisian is the third head coach in the past seven seasons.

Expectations are great at UT and the pressure intense.

Plus, you have to fit in socially with a bunch of multi-millionaires who want to call the shots.

He was not impressive last Saturday.

Arkansas was.

Better coached, better prepared and better attitude.

The Razorbacks have gone from being a doormat to one of the most mentally tough teams in the country under Pittman.

He'll have his team ready for the Eagles, who run an option offense.

Georgia Southern opened the season by beating Gardner-Webb 30-25 before getting whipped by Florida Atlantic 38-6.

That makes it easy for the Razorback faithful to talk about last week and next week when Arkansas travels to Arlington to take on Texas A&M.

The Aggies lost their starting quarterback in a 10-7 win over Colorado, but Jimbo Fisher has been recruiting well at A&M and the state of Texas produces several good quarterbacks every year.

Anticipating both teams will be undefeated (the Aggies play New Mexico this Saturday), CBS used its option to grab the game and display it at 2:30 p.m.

A&M has an advantage in it has already played at AT&T Stadium this season, and the players won't be standing around staring at the huge big screen TV.

That TV attracts attention like a light does moths.

During the covid season last year, the Aggies started slow, beating Vanderbilt just 17-12 before losing to Alabama 52-24.

They then reeled off eight straight conference wins and capped the season with 41-27 win over No. 13 North Carolina in the Orange Bowl.

The Aggies lost three-year starter Kellen Mond but return a total of 15 starters, including nine on a defense that held opponents to two touchdowns or less five times last season.

The game against New Mexico comes at a good time as it gives a replacement quarterback more game experience to go along with the majority of the snaps in practice.

Meanwhile, Arkansas is preparing for its only game against a team that runs the option, but it isn't something defensive coordinator Barry Odom hasn't seen before.

Despite Pittman's best intentions, the Razorbacks might need to shake a little of the gold dust off they got when they beat Texas.

However, it is a home game and even if 74,000-plus aren't on hand, it will be a rowdy and loud crowd.

From the time Texas ran on the field with their traditional big white flag with an orange cow on it, the student section was the loudest, and largest, ever heard.

As time ticked off, there was no doubt they were storming the field and it would cost the UA a $100,000 fine. But state Sen. Keith Ingram has started a GoFundMe account to help.

It was a game that will be relived for years, not just weeks.