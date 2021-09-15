Sections
Getting it straight

by Danny Shameer | Today at 4:04 a.m.

At an event remembering 9/11, those reading the names of victims who died were Engage AR AmeriCorps members. The Mike Ross who was one of the speakers was a U.S. Army colonel (retired) and chairman of Veterans Villages of America. An article Sunday misidentified the people reading the names and incorrectly reported the title of the speaker.

