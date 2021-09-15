I-40 accident, crash on U.S. 65 fatal in one day

Two people died in auto crashes Tuesday, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

A 33-year-old Van Buren man died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Conway County, according to one report.

Cody Bailey was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra west on the highway at 9:10 a.m. when the truck ran into the back of a 2019 Volvo TR that had stopped because of an accident, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A Clinton man died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 65 in Bee Branch, according to a state police report.

Russell Colquette, 76, was driving a 2011 Ford south at 8 a.m. when he veered across the center turn lane and the Ford was struck on the driver's side by a northbound 2016 Chevrolet, the report said.

Bonnie Colquette, 79, of Clinton, a passenger in the Ford, was injured, as was Jonathan McNespey, 40, of Higdon, the driver of the Chevrolet, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A child died in an all-terrain vehicle crash Sunday afternoon, according to a state police report.

The young person was traveling west on Arkansas 189 in rural Ashley County at 1:28 p.m. when the vehicle experienced mechanical issues and began flipping end over end, tossing off the driver, according to the report.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, the report said.

Early Sunday, a 51-year-old Avoca man died in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 62 in rural Carroll County, according to another state police report.

Wesley L. Matthews was riding a 2005 Victory Vegas east at 3:37 a.m. when the motorcycle ran off the south side of the highway and into a ravine, the report said.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, according to the report.

A child died in a head-on collision Saturday night on North Division Street in Forrest City, according to a state police report.

The teen was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu south on the street when the car went out of control, crossed into the northbound land and hit a 1985 Chevrolet truck, the report said.

Two young passengers in the Malibu were injured, as well as the driver of the truck, Juston Busby, 46, of Forrest City, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report said.