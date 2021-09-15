• Hirofumi Yoshimura, governor of Osaka prefecture in Japan, welcomed a manufacturer's donation of 800 cardboard beds for a temporary medical facility for coronavirus patients, saying, "We are very grateful to be able to use the high-quality beds used by the Olympians."

• Kathy Carter, top deal-maker for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, was elevated to CEO as LA28 starts ramping up preparations and said a key challenge will be "bringing together talent from an experience standpoint, but also from a diversity standpoint."

• Dee Byrne, president of Squaw Valley in Olympic Valley, Calif., said, as the historic ski resort was rechristened Palisades Tahoe, that it was an easy call to change the name because "'squaw' is a hurtful term, and we're not hurtful people."

• Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, otherwise known as K-pop superstar boy band BTS and the face of South Korean soft power on the world stage, have taken on a formal diplomatic role as "special presidential envoy for future generations and culture."

• Brandon Hughes, former district attorney in Lee County, Ala., is calling on a judge to keep him out of prison and let him serve his 10-month sentence on perjury and ethics charges in a community corrections program.

• Mike Blakely, former sheriff of Limestone County, Ala., was denied his request for a new trial after being sentenced to three years for taking no-interest loans from a jail fund that held prisoners' money and of stealing $4,000 from his campaign account.

• Dawn Cramer, a new member of the Kansas City, Mo., Board of Police Commissioners, insisted that she served on the boards of two charities as she claimed in a biography when she was appointed, despite a television news report claiming federal tax records say otherwise.

• Mark Shamburger, 61, of Ethel, La., a contract teacher at a state prison, was jailed on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office, accused of providing cellphones, cigarettes and alcohol to inmates.

• Jason "Juice" Arteaga-Loayza, 30, of Jersey City, N.J., formerly incarcerated in a federal prison in the state, was sentenced to 43 months back behind bars for his role in a scheme to use drones to smuggle in cellphones and accessories, tobacco, weight-loss supplements and eyeglasses.