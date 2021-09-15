Little Rock man charged in shooting death, police say; 1 dead in separate killing

A Little Rock man was charged with manslaughter in the shooting of an 18-year-old at an apartment complex on Rebsamen Park Road, police said Tuesday.

Police arrested Rayquann Smith, 20, in the Monday shooting, according to a Little Rock police report.

While en route to the Prosper Riverdale Apartments, 2100 Rebsamen Park Road, in response to a call about a shooting that had just occurred, police found two men attempting to drive to the hospital, according to the report. One of the people in the vehicle, 20-year-old Rodney Green of New Orleans was shot in the rear and taken to a hospital, police said.

A short time later, Andre Griggs arrived at Arkansas Children's Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Smith was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Tuesday on one count of manslaughter and aggravated residential burglary, according to an online inmate roster. No bail was listed.

The deadly shooting is one of two Monday reported by Little Rock police.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a second shooting in progress call, at 1922 Michael Drive, the dispatch log indicates. In a Twitter post, Little Rock police said one person had been killed.

Police did not release any information on the identity of the victim.