Man shot outside Little Rock church, police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 2:34 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man was shot three times while outside a church, police said.

Officers responded to Second Baptist Church, 1709 John Barrow Road, Tuesday around 11:17 p.m. for a shooting call, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Officers observed 22-year-old Ryshon Manuel had two gunshot wounds: one in his upper thigh and another in his forearm, according to the report.

An unknown suspect approached and began to argue with Manuel, and before leaving the area had shot him, Manuel told police.

Manuel was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment, according to the report.

