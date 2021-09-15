Little Rock man stabbed in shoulder, wrist, police say

A Little Rock man was stabbed in the shoulder and wrist after giving a ride to two strangers, police said.

Officers responded to Baptist Health Medical Center Sunday around 6 a.m. for a cutting report, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Omar Berumen-Aguirre, 32, told officers he was robbed around 4:30 a.m. near 2125 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive at the time of the incident, according to the report.

He stated he was sitting in his vehicle at the Magnolia Mobile station when a man and woman asked him for a ride, police said.

He told police he stopped somewhere near Central High School when they demanded his belongings while holding a three-inch dark silver blade, according to the report.

Aguirre stated he did not remember much, but remembers being stabbed in the left shoulder, police said.