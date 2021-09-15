100 years ago

Sept. 15, 1921

WYNNE -- John Hambrick, farmer, aged about 35, today pleaded guilty to first degree murder in Cross Circuit Court and was sentenced to a life term in the penitentiary. The prosecuting attorney agreed to accept the plea and to recommend a life sentence. Judge R. E. L. Johnson pronounced sentence at 11 o'clock this morning. Hambrick was indicted for killing T. W. Sides, aged 55, his neighbor, two months ago. Hambrick and Sides, both of which were married and had families, were tenants on the same farm near Cherry Valley. They were at work in the field on the afternoon of the killing when Hambrick threw his hoe down between two cotton rows and left. He walked six miles to the home of his father and borrowed a shot gun, then returned to the field. Walking up to within a few feet of Sides, Hambrick shot him down.

50 years ago

Sept. 15, 1971

CONWAY -- Gary L. Pearson of Little Rock, who was arrested here last week, was fined $1,000 in Municipal Court Monday on charges of possession of illegal drugs and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. ... Following the trial in city court, Pearson was turned over to Faulkner County authorities on charges of burglary and grand larceny in connection with the recent burglary of a drug store here. ... Authorities said that Pearson is wanted in Pulaski County for questioning about the robbery of a drug store on Baseline Road in Little Rock last Thursday, in which about $250 worth of drugs were stolen. Drugs found in a raid here last week, during which Pearson and six other persons were arrested, were identified as being those taken from the Little Rock store, authorities said.

25 years ago

Sept. 15, 1996

• The Arkansas State Medical Board reversed a day-old decision Saturday and agreed to allow an Osceola doctor to continue practicing medicine. A state Health Department drug investigator recently discovered Dr. George Pollock prescribed diet pills to 613 patients one day last month. On Friday, the medical board voted to order an emergency suspension of Pollock's license on the basis of that report. On Saturday, Pollock made an unscheduled appearance at a medical board meeting and asked permission to continue his practice under the condition he stop prescribing diet pills. The board voted 7-2 in favor of lifting its emergency order.

10 years ago

Sept. 15, 2011

• The second person accused of shooting at officers at a Little Rock apartment complex in August was arrested Wednesday afternoon, police said. After receiving a tip, officers arrested Cameron Peterson without incident. Peterson was wanted on two counts of criminal attempt to commit capital murder after firing at officers responding to gunfire at the Eastview Terrace Apartments on Aug. 23. Jeremy Ford, 25, of North Little Rock surrendered to police less than 12 hours after the shooting and was also charged with criminal attempt to commit capital murder. Officers had responded to calls at the apartments at 1225 Geyer St. twice that night for shots fired. After a third call at 12:46 a.m., they were met with gunfire.