Police: 22-year-old man shot, injured at Little Rock residence

A man was shot and injured Saturday morning at a Little Rock residence, police said.

Officers responded at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday to 60 Westminster Drive for a shooting call, according to a Little Rock police report. Upon arrival, officers found 22-year-old Leonel Hurtado lying in a pool of blood, police said.

Officers performed life-saving measures on Hurtado and he was transported to UAMS Medical Center for further treatment, according to the report.

Police said officers detained multiple people who were at the residence, questioned them, and released them without incident.

No further police action was taken at the time of the report.